family of five rescued by lifeboat after being cut off by tide at warden point

A family of five had to be rescued by the RNLI after they became stranded on dangerous cliffs at Warden Point, Sheppey, when the incoming tide cut off their escape route on Friday afternoon.

The family, which included two parents and three children, had been enjoying the beach when they were forced to climb the treacherous clay cliffs in an attempt to avoid the rising waters. However, they soon found themselves trapped, unable to climb further.

Andy Williams, helmsman of the RNLI’s Whitstable lifeboat Lewisco, described the situation: “The two parents and three children had managed to climb part of the way up the cliff to keep themselves out of the water as the tide was right up to the base of the cliff.

The Sheppey Coastguard rescue team, stationed at the top of the cliffs, was preparing for a possible rope rescue when the lifeboat arrived on the scene.

Mr. Williams noted that the approach to the rescue site required caution due to hidden boulders on the seabed. Crew member Vicky Kypta went ashore to assist the family onto the lifeboat. Fortunately, all five family members were unharmed and safely brought to shore at Leysdown Beach, where the coastguard team was waiting to assist them.

Mr. Williams also issued a warning to the public: “As ever, our advice to those contemplating walks along the shoreline is always to be aware of tide, weather, and other local conditions, especially in the vicinity of cliffs such as those at Warden Point.

Warden Point is known for its dangerous cliffs, particularly after rain when the ground becomes muddy and unstable. The area is popular with fossil hunters, but experts warn that the incoming tide can quickly cut off beachgoers, making it essential to plan visits during low tide for safety