The tragic death of 19-year-old student Tom Dingle has left his family devastated, but they’re honouring his memory in a touching way. Tom’s body was found in woodland off Lees Lane in Dalton just before 3.12pm on Christmas Day. Lancashire Police confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious, with a file now passed to HM Coroner.

Raising Funds for the Royal British Legion

Tom’s family and friends have set up a JustGiving page to raise money for the Royal British Legion (RBL), a charity close to their hearts and one they believe Tom would have supported. Before his untimely death, Tom was studying philosophy at Lancaster University and dreamed of joining the Parachute Regiment after graduation.

“Tom was an incredibly intelligent and caring young man who had his whole life ahead of him. Tom’s death has left a hole in our hearts which will never be filled. Christmas, and life as a whole, will never be the same without our Tom,” the family said.

“To honour Tom’s memory, we as a family and Tom’s friends wish to raise money for the Royal British Legion. This is a charity very close to us, and we know it is what Tom would have wanted.”

Community Support and Private Goodbye

The family expressed heartfelt thanks to the police, Mountain Rescue volunteers, and the wider community for their incredible support during this difficult time.

Tom’s funeral took place privately with just close family and friends, and his family have requested privacy as they continue to grieve.

To support the fundraiser and pay tribute to Tom, visit the JustGiving page set up in his memory.