Watch Live

RAISING FUNDS Family of Student Found Dead on Christmas Day Launch Charity Fundraiser

  • Updated: 18:12
  • , 22 January 2026

The tragic death of 19-year-old student Tom Dingle has left his family devastated, but they’re honouring his memory in a touching way. Tom’s body was found in woodland off Lees Lane in Dalton just before 3.12pm on Christmas Day. Lancashire Police confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious, with a file now passed to HM Coroner.

Raising Funds for the Royal British Legion

Tom’s family and friends have set up a JustGiving page to raise money for the Royal British Legion (RBL), a charity close to their hearts and one they believe Tom would have supported. Before his untimely death, Tom was studying philosophy at Lancaster University and dreamed of joining the Parachute Regiment after graduation.

“Tom was an incredibly intelligent and caring young man who had his whole life ahead of him. Tom’s death has left a hole in our hearts which will never be filled. Christmas, and life as a whole, will never be the same without our Tom,” the family said.

“To honour Tom’s memory, we as a family and Tom’s friends wish to raise money for the Royal British Legion. This is a charity very close to us, and we know it is what Tom would have wanted.”

Community Support and Private Goodbye

The family expressed heartfelt thanks to the police, Mountain Rescue volunteers, and the wider community for their incredible support during this difficult time.

Tom’s funeral took place privately with just close family and friends, and his family have requested privacy as they continue to grieve.

To support the fundraiser and pay tribute to Tom, visit the JustGiving page set up in his memory.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 22.24.47
FLAT BLAZE Six Crews Battle Blaze in Chadwell St Mary Flat
Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 21.57.48
FLU SCARE Bird Flu Fear After 21 Dead Swans Found in Berkshire
ray-lombard
HORRIFIC CRIMES Crowborough Man Jailed for 13 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes
crowborough-11
STILL ON THE CARDS Home Office Sparks Fury with Crowborough Army Camp Asylum Plan

Must READ

PALACE CREAPER Man Jailed After Sneaking Into Kensington Palace Twice Before Christmas
TRICKY SEARCH Drug Dealer Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Dashboard
WATER DANGER Speedboat Driver Who Hit Teen Kayaker Gets First Jail Sentence Under New Safety Law
HARROWING CRIMES Ex-Doctor Faces 45 Sex Charges Involving Children and Adults

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Shock as Man Found Dead on Wolverhampton School Grounds
VILE OFFENDER Lancashire Paedophile Snared After Fleeing to Australia
TRAGIC POINTLESS LOSS Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Shocking Swindon Knife Death
MASKED GANG £1 Million Raid Shock in Nottinghamshire Family Home
DRUGS HAUL Maidstone Man Nabbed Dealing Drugs from Garden Shed
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Lambeth Rape

More For You

FACES STONING Taliban Arrest Afghan Woman for Secret Taekwondo Classes – Faces Possible Stoning
BARBARIC ABUSE Tewkesbury Woman Jailed for 20 Years of Modern Slavery Abuse
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Three Cable Thieves Busted in Birmingham City Centre
Two Men Have Been Charged Following A Serious Assault In Ringwood
MIGRANT CRISIS Man Charged Over Sex Assault at Asylum Hotel

More From UK News in Pictures

BLUE BADGE SCAM Council Warns Football Fans as Investigation Reveals Dead People’s Blue Badges Being Used
BRUTAL ATTACK Failed Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel
EMERGENCY DIVERSION HGV Clips Low Bridge and Overturns in Keighley
CRIME GANG JAILED Eight Flintshire Drug Dealers Banged Up in Major Crackdown
How Bola Alloys Are Shaping the Look of UK Cars 
TRAIN PROBE LAUNCHED Train crashes into crane in Spain — another blow after deadly pile-ups
UNDER FIRE Labour under fire as 29 councils delay elections, millions of voters hit
The Growing Use Of Digital Identity Checks Across UK Online Services
REWARD ON OFFER New Appeal to Solve 38-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman in Merseyside
MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Upminster
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Loss in Bolton: Family Pays Heartfelt Tribute
SAFER ONLINE First Ever Online Safety Act Conviction in Staffordshire: Man Jailed for Teen Abuse
MOVED IN Asylum Seekers Move Into Former Military Camp in East Sussex
PERSON RESCUED Heroic Lifeboat Crew Rescue Person from Icy Humber Waters
POLICE CONCERNS Police Race to ID Mystery Woman Spotted in Birmingham
CRISP AND DRY Drugs Stash Found in Air Fryer During Police Bust

More From UKNIP

DIGITAL LEGACY Terminal cancer mum builds digital legacy for daughter
POLICE ISSUE UPDATE Tragic Teen Stabbing in Guildford Woodland
BODY RECOVERED Body Found After Christmas Day Swim Tragedy at Budleigh Salterton
JAILED Mother-of-10 Jailed for Torturing Woman with Learning Difficulties for 25 Years