A woman in her 80s has tragically died following a devastating fire at a historic 16th-century building in Shrewsbury. Rose Roberts, who lived on Windsor Place — famed as a filming location for A Christmas Carol — lost her life in the blaze during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Firefighters’ Rescue Efforts in Vain
Emergency services were called to Windsor Place near Castle Street at around 3:30am. Firefighters bravely rescued Mrs Roberts from the flames, but despite urgent medical care, she later succumbed to her injuries.
Daughter Pays Heartfelt Tribute
Her daughter, Jessica Richards, described her mother as an “amazing person” deeply loved by many. She praised her mum’s dedication to preserving the very historic timber-framed building destroyed in the fire.
“My mother Rose Roberts saved these buildings. She was lost in the fire. It is just so shocking. She was an amazing person, loved by so many. She was my everything,” said Ms Richards.