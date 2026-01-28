A woman in her 80s has tragically died following a devastating fire at a historic 16th-century building in Shrewsbury. Rose Roberts, who lived on Windsor Place — famed as a filming location for A Christmas Carol — lost her life in the blaze during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters’ Rescue Efforts in Vain

Emergency services were called to Windsor Place near Castle Street at around 3:30am. Firefighters bravely rescued Mrs Roberts from the flames, but despite urgent medical care, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Daughter Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Her daughter, Jessica Richards, described her mother as an “amazing person” deeply loved by many. She praised her mum’s dedication to preserving the very historic timber-framed building destroyed in the fire.