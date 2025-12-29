Watch Live

FIRST PICTURE Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day

  • Updated: 05:35
  • , 30 December 2025
Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day

A father-of-two was brutally stabbed to death in Wolverhampton in the early hours of Christmas Day. The 30-year-old victim, Trey Johnson, was found seriously injured on Burcot Avenue just after 3:30am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heartbreaking Words from Loved Ones

Trey’s family have spoken out in a moving tribute, describing him as “a loving sibling, father and partner.” They said:

“Trey would do anything for anyone. His smile, love and energy would light up any room.

He was a good man, a good son, who gave everything for his family. We are very proud of him and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Police Hunt for Killer as Witnesses Urged to Speak Out

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses as they continue hunting the attacker. Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell from the Homicide Unit said:

“Our thoughts are with Mr Johnson’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

Enquiries are progressing quickly and we are reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses. Anyone with information about what happened that night should come forward.”

If you know anything, contact police on 101 or via live chat, quoting log 481 of 25 Dec.

Recommended for you

FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS TEEN Joint investigation underway following fatal house fire near Ashford
Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
POLICE CONTINUE TO APPEAL FOR WITNESSES Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
SILLY GAMES SILLY PRIZES Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
FATAL BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors

Must READ

Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
FIRST PICTURE Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
POLICE PROBE HIT AND RUN Emergency Chaos! Pier Road Shut in Gillingham After Hit and Run Collision
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
CLOSED FRIENDS KILLED Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
New Year’s Eve Is Quickly Approaching And Plans Are In Place To Ensure Londoners Are Kept Safe During The Evening’s Celebrations
PLAN AHEAD Met Gears Up for Massive New Year’s Eve Blitz Across London
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
FIRST PICTURES Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
Third Teen Arrested After Stabbing Chaos at Swindon’s Freshbrook Village Centre
VIOLENT SPREE Third Teen Arrested After Stabbing Chaos at Swindon’s Freshbrook Village Centre
Man Jailed for 12 Years Over Child Rape and Paying for Sex
CHILD RAPIST Man Jailed for 12 Years Over Child Rape and Paying for Sex
Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill
BRING HER HOME Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill
Hanningfield Reservoir: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Water
AIRCRASH INVESIGATION Hanningfield Reservoir: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Water

More For You

Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
ONE PUNCH KILL Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
Toxic 'Palm Oil' Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
DOG OWNER WARNING Toxic ‘Palm Oil’ Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
TRIBUTES POUR IN Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
RAPE ATTACK Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve

More From UK News in Pictures

Three Men Jailed After 1.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized in Gravesend
TRIO JAILED Three Men Jailed After 1.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized in Gravesend
Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
FIRST PICTURE Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
FEARED DEAD Mother and Two Children Die in Boxing Day Blaze as Police Dad Escapes
FIRST PICTURE Hero Neighbours Beaten Back By Flames In Tragic House Fire That Killed Child Named Lily
Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
ONE DEAD,TWO CRITICAL Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
Aer Lingus Plane Surrounded by Fire Engines After Emergency Manchester Landing
EMERGENCY LANDING Aer Lingus Plane Surrounded by Fire Engines After Emergency Manchester Landing
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Snow in England – Expect Delays
SNOW JOKE Snow Warning and Health Alerts Hit UK for New Year’s Eve as Temperatures Plunge to -4C
Palestine Hunger Striker 'Losing Ability to Speak' After 57 Days Without Food
IN A VERY BAD WAY Palestine Hunger Striker ‘Losing Ability to Speak’ After 57 Days Without Food
CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS CHILD CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
Man Shot Dead by Police After 'Handgun' Crash in Norfolk Market Town
SHOT BY POLICE Man Shot Dead by Police After ‘Handgun’ Crash in Norfolk Market Town
Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
STATE OF EMERGENCY Flights Grounded and State of Emergency as Massive Snowstorm Smashes New York
One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
TRAGIC BLAZE UPDATE One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror

BREAKING

PASSENGERS INJURED Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror
PEACE PLAN Trump and Zelensky Meet for High-Stakes Peace Talks at Mar-a-Lago
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic House Fire in Hamstreet Claims Child’s Life

More From UKNIP

Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
FAILED TO STOP FOR POLICE Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION Chaos on the A20: Westbound lane shut after lorry crash snarls traffic between Dover and Capel-le-Ferne
Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Money Laundering in Drug Dealing Investigation
FATAL M25 CRASH Man dies in crash on M25 hard shoulder near Brentwood
Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach
SEARCH OPERATION Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach