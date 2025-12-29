Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day

A father-of-two was brutally stabbed to death in Wolverhampton in the early hours of Christmas Day. The 30-year-old victim, Trey Johnson, was found seriously injured on Burcot Avenue just after 3:30am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heartbreaking Words from Loved Ones

Trey’s family have spoken out in a moving tribute, describing him as “a loving sibling, father and partner.” They said:

“Trey would do anything for anyone. His smile, love and energy would light up any room. He was a good man, a good son, who gave everything for his family. We are very proud of him and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Police Hunt for Killer as Witnesses Urged to Speak Out

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses as they continue hunting the attacker. Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell from the Homicide Unit said:

“Our thoughts are with Mr Johnson’s family at this incredibly difficult time. Enquiries are progressing quickly and we are reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses. Anyone with information about what happened that night should come forward.”

If you know anything, contact police on 101 or via live chat, quoting log 481 of 25 Dec.