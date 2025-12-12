Watch Live

LOVING SOUL Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute After Dawn Rhodes’ Husband Found Guilty of Murder

  • Updated: 00:01
  • , 13 December 2025
The family of Dawn Rhodes has spoken out after her husband was convicted of her murder today, December 12. Their grief and heartbreak are palpable as they honour Dawn’s memory.

A Loving Soul Taken Too Soon

Liz, Dawn’s mother, and Kirsty Spencer, her sister, shared a moving tribute: “In murdering Dawn, he took away a kind-hearted person whose life and generosity of spirit was never-ending. Despite his lies and deception being believed for so long, we always knew the truth.”

“She was everything to us and he is nothing; she will be celebrated, and he will be forgotten.”

Dawn’s Family Remember a Bright, Caring Woman

Liz described Dawn as “a loving daughter, sister and mother who found joy in motherhood.” She added, “Dawn was caring, capable and strong. She would do anything for anyone and was loved by friends and family alike.”

Dawn wasn’t just devoted to family. Liz said she was a natural organiser and people-person, regularly heading up charity events and workplace socials at the Raven Housing Trust. “Dawn was loved by all her peers,” her mum confirmed.

“She longed for a true partner – someone to love, trust, and respect.”

Sister Kirsty Speaks Out on Dawn’s Voice Being Heard at Last

Kirsty said: “There cannot be justice for Dawn because she is dead. But finally, her voice has been heard.”

“Despite everything, Dawn’s family has an immense capacity for love. Though her death shook us deeply, we have found a way forward founded on her spirit and love.”

“She was my sister, and I loved her dearly,” Kirsty added.

Brother Darren’s Heartfelt Words

Darren, Dawn’s brother, reflected on the tragic loss: “Dawn was my little sister and I would have done anything for her. It’s been devastating to watch my children lose their auntie too.”

He revealed Dawn had endured a rough few years before her death: “She wasn’t the Dawn we knew. She was at the end of her tether.”

But her love for Christmas and being a mother shone through until the end. “To Dawn, Christmas was magical and everything. She threw herself into the festivities.”

Family’s Call for Support and Privacy

“There are no words to make sense of this horrific tragedy,” Darren said, condemning the “twisted” mindset of the murderer who even involved a child under 10.

He urged: “If anything can be learnt, it’s that women suffering abusive and controlling relationships need easier access to support.”

The family closed with a plea for privacy: “Please respect this as a tragic, challenging chapter. We ask to be left alone to grieve now justice has been served.”

