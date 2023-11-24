Family Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Missing Son on His Birthday

It has been ten years since Allan Bryant mysteriously vanished, leaving his family searching for answers. On his his 34th birthday, his loved ones have paid an emotional tribute to Allan, expressing their enduring love and longing for him.

In a heartfelt post on the Justice For Allan Bryant Facebook page, Allan’s father poured his heart out, stating, “I really don’t know where to start, Allan. You would be 34 today. That’s ten birthdays without you. Your mum’s breaking her heart, son. We can’t celebrate your birthday; all we can do is love the 23 years we had you with us. I want to say happy birthday, but I just can’t. I miss and love you from the bottom of my soul, son.”

The post continued with Allan’s father sharing his thoughts on what could have been, saying, “I know the answers to what happened to you are between Styx nightclub through Tanshall and Newcastle in Glenrothes Fife. I don’t know how your life would be ten years on, maybe have a partner and a few kids, enjoying your birthday with them before you visited me and mum for your birthday. That’s something we will never know; it was taken from you and us. I just have to say it as much as it hurts me, Allan: happy birthday, son. We all love and miss you so much, son .”

Allan Bryant was last seen on CCTV leaving the Styx nightclub, not far from his home, during a night out with friends in his hometown of Glenrothes on November 3, 2013. Despite extensive efforts, no trace of him has been found since that night.

Although officially classified as a missing person, Allan’s family fears that he may have come to harm. Determined to keep his name in the public eye, they continue their unwavering fight for justice, even a decade later.

At the time of his disappearance, Allan was described as 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair, blue eyes, and distinctive tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a Voi t-shirt with navy, grey, and white bands, dark denim jeans, and grey leather plimsolls.

The family urges anyone with information to come forward and contact the police at 101 or via email at [email protected]. In addition, anonymous tips can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or via text to the charity Missing People at 116 000.