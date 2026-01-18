Watch Live

Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox's 21st Birthday

  • Updated: 15:25
  • , 18 January 2026
Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox's 21st Birthday

The family of Ellis Cox has renewed their desperate plea for information on what would have been his 21st birthday. Merseyside Police are still determined to catch those behind the tragic murder.

Young Man Shot Dead in Aintree

Ellis, just 19, was fatally shot on Sunday 23 June 2024 at the Liver Industrial Estate in Aintree. Despite investigations, no one has yet been charged in connection with his death.

Heartbreaking Tribute from Family

In a moving tribute on Sunday 18 January, Ellis’s family said the milestone birthday should have been a time of celebration— but instead remains one of loss and heartbreak. They said:

“Our beautiful Ellis. He was full of life. He was grateful for everything and everyone and had such big dreams. He wanted to travel, see the world and experience all life had to offer. He loved people and people loved him.”

“His humour, his beautiful heart and his swagger meant everyone wanted to be his friend. He welcomed everyone in.”

“Today we should be celebrating his 21st birthday with him and spoiling him. But instead we are once more making an appeal for information and begging those who know anything about that night to speak up and do the right thing to help us get justice for Ellis.”

“Ellis was the best son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. His life has been cut short and for what? Who callously took him from us? Help us make our streets safer before more innocent lives are taken.”

Reward Offered for Crucial Information

In honour of Ellis, parts of the city will be lit up in orange—his favourite colour. Meanwhile, Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to a conviction.

The reward stands until Monday 6 April 2026. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
NURSERY OFFENDER Man Hit with 15 New Child Sex Offence Charges
Indonesia Plane Crash Kills All 11 Onboard
TRAGEDY IN THE SKIES Indonesia Plane Crash Kills All 11 Onboard
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Burglary at Chippenham Co-Op Store
FATAL CRASH Man Arrested After Fatal BMW Crash Near Trowbridge
Five injured after three-car crash on major road in south east London
POLICE PROBE Five injured after three-car crash on major road in south east London
