Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty

Loved Ones Remembered as Community Mourns Tragic Loss

The devastating impact of a fatal collision on the M25 earlier this year continues to reverberate through the hearts of families and communities, as tributes pour in for the victims and their loved ones cope with the profound loss.

Fahad Dek, a 23-year-old from Enfield, and Zoe Hawes, a mother from Canvey Island in Essex, were tragically killed in a four-car collision on Sunday, February 4. The crash occurred between junctions 22 (London Colney) and 21A (North Orbital Road/St Albans) at approximately 4 am.

Barancan Nurcin, 22, of High Road in Tottenham, has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of both Dek and Hawes by dangerous driving. Dek was a passenger in a van driven by Nurcin at the time of the collision.

In heartfelt tributes, Fahad’s family described him as “a pillar of strength” and “a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin.” They recalled his infectious smile and laughter, which will forever remain in their hearts. As the eldest among his siblings, Fahad exemplified grace and dedication, nurturing his family with boundless love and compassion. His sudden absence has left an irreplaceable void, deeply felt by all who knew him.

Zoe Hawes, on the other hand, was remembered by her family as the “heart” of their blended family, a “role model” cherished by many. Described as a “wonderful mummy and nanna,” Zoe’s absence has created an enormous void in her family that can never be filled. Her planned holiday to celebrate her 40th birthday was tragically cut short, leaving her loved ones devastated by the loss.

Barancan Nurcin appeared at St Albans Crown Court on March 26, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, along with additional charges related to the collision. The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as officers in a marked vehicle had been in pursuit of Nurcin’s van shortly before the collision. The pursuit was swiftly abandoned due to the perceived high risk, according to Hertfordshire Police.

As the legal process unfolds, the memories of Fahad Dek and Zoe Hawes will be treasured by their families and communities. Their untimely deaths serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences of reckless driving. Amidst the grief, loved ones find solace in honouring their legacies and advocating for safer roads for all.