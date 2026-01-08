Family's Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash

The family of 18-year-old Joshua Johnson have spoken out about the “unimaginable” trauma they faced after being mistakenly told a friend survived a deadly car crash — only to learn Joshua and a 17-year-old girl had died.

Police Blunder Adds to Family’s Agony

On Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police revealed officers incorrectly informed Trevor Wynn’s family that the 17-year-old had died following the crash on Todwick Road, Rotherham, on 13 December.

The devastating collision actually claimed the lives of 18-year-old Joshua Johnson and a 17-year-old girl.

Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Loveable, Gentle Giant’

Joshua’s family shared a touching tribute, saying:

“Josh was our first born – a loveable, gentle giant. Whilst he was 18 and exploring his independence, he was ever so genuine in his care for others – us, his brother, his grandparents, his extended family, and his many friends.” “Many of our happiest family memories were made whilst stock car racing. As new parents, we took Josh to his first stock car meeting at just six-weeks-old and he’s had a passion for this ever since. Through stock car racing, we’ve built a massive circle of friends and we are so very thankful for the support they and others have shown us in the last few weeks and days.” “We will treasure our holidays as a family and with friends – we explored the world together and this was something that Josh loved.” “What we have been through and are continuing to go through is unimaginable. From the moment we were told about the collision in December, ourselves and many loved ones have spent hours in hospital with who we now know to be Trevor. We never wanted him to be alone. Only those we shared this time with could understand how this went on for so long.” “Neither us nor Josh’s brother can imagine life without him, and as we adjust to this new world and only just begin our journey with grief, we ask that our privacy is respected.”

Community Mourns as Family Faces Grief

The close-knit community around stock car racing has rallied around the family, offering support in their darkest hour.

Joshua Johnson’s tragic death has shocked friends and neighbours alike, with many remembering him as a kind soul full of life and passion.