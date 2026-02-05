Fare Dodger’s Brutal Attack Leaves Passenger Fighting for Life at London Bridge Station

A Croydon man has been locked up for over three years after savagely beating a passenger unconscious at London Underground’s London Bridge station—over a fare dodge gone deadly wrong.

Fare Evasion Ends in Life-Threatening Assault

Rikki Holmes, 33, sparked a fierce brawl on 20 August 2023 when he tried to sneak through a ticket barrier without paying. Ian McQueen, the victim, grabbed Holmes by the collar to stop him. The situation quickly exploded.

Holmes punched McQueen, who fell backwards, hitting his head on the platform floor and lying motionless. Instead of stopping, Holmes relentlessly kicked and punched the unconscious man. The savage attack left McQueen with a bleed on the brain, two collapsed lungs, a fractured jaw, a broken nose, and a fractured rib.

Police Track Down Attacker with Shocking Weapon Cache

Transport for London staff called the police after the assault. British Transport Police (BTP) swiftly acted following a public appeal, arresting Holmes at his South Norwood home. Officers found cannabis, a baton, and nunchucks during a search, piling on further charges.

Three and a Half Years Behind Bars

Holmes was convicted of grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, and drug possession. He was sentenced to three years and five months in prison.

“What started as a minor fare dispute descended into serious violence,” said Detective Constable Christopher Pretty. “Holmes continued his attack when the victim was unconscious and posed no threat.” He added, “The psychological scars for Mr McQueen will last a lifetime. Our investigation proved Holmes’ guilt despite his total lack of cooperation.”

Warning Over Violence on Public Transport

The BTP stresses how quickly minor arguments can spiral into brutal assaults at transport hubs. Thanks to witness statements and CCTV footage, police continue to crack down on violence on the network.

McQueen’s harrowing ordeal stands as a grim reminder: refusing to pay the fare could cost you more than just a fine—it might cost someone their life.