Fast Food Worker Convicted of Rape and Sentenced in Absence

A man has been sentenced in absentia to nine years in prison for sexual offences committed in Brighton. The individual, 28 years old at the time of the incident, was found guilty of rape and related charges.

The victim, who was 17 when the crime occurred, received support from specialist officers. Despite the accused fleeing the country before the trial, the jury at Hove Crown Court convicted him on all counts.

In addition to his prison sentence, he received a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be registered as a sex offender for life.

Efforts are ongoing to extradite him back to the UK, with a warrant issued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stringent measures are in place to ensure he will be apprehended should he attempt to re-enter the UK.

In a victim impact statement shared with the court, Cioropa’s victim said: “Thanks to you my whole life changed. I went from being innocent to the horrors that go on in this world to no longer being able to trust anyone. I struggle to believe people and I am constantly worrying about their true intentions.

“I had been told about monsters like you my whole life and how I should be cautious, but at the time I was still a child, I had never expected you to be one of those people I should have been watching out for.

“I am thankful for the support I’ve had from my family and friends, the police and especially Laura from Survivors’ Network who has listened to me talk for hours about all my thoughts.”

Detective Constable Laura Pettitt said: “I would like to thank this courageous young woman for the determination she has shown in not only reporting Cioropa’s crimes initially, but for her supporting a court process delayed by his refusal to attend trial and face justice in person.

“The jury were unanimous in finding him guilty of all three charges and he will be placed behind bars where he can pose no further danger to women.

“I hope this result provides his victim and her family with some degree of comfort as they look to move on with their lives.

“If you or someone you know is a victim of crime, please report it to police online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency. You will be believed and supported, and we will do all we can to bring you justice.”