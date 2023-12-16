Emergency services were called to a tragic incident at Walthamstow bus station around 5:15pm on Friday 15th December 2023, following a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian. In the unfortunate event, a woman aged in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal Collision at Walthamstow Bus Station: Woman in Her 70s Pronounced Dead

The circumstances leading up to the collision are currently under investigation. As of now, there have been no arrests in connection with the incident. The area around Walthamstow bus station was cordoned off to facilitate emergency services and investigative teams.

The identity of the woman has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The bus driver is cooperating with the police in their inquiries.

Authorities are reaching out to the public for assistance. Witnesses who were present at the time of the incident and have not yet spoken with the police are being urged to come forward. They are asked to call 101, referencing 5575/15dec, to provide any information that could assist in the investigation.

This incident has caused significant shock and sorrow in the community. The local police are working diligently to piece together the events leading up to the collision and are providing support to those affected by this tragedy.

The incident highlights the importance of road safety, particularly in busy urban areas like bus stations. Further updates and information regarding the investigation will be provided as they become available. The thoughts of the community and authorities are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.