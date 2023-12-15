Fatal Collision in E14: Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Car, Driver Arrested

In a tragic incident early this morning, police were called to the scene of a fatal collision on Prestons Road, E14, involving a car and a pedestrian. The accident occurred at approximately 02:55am on Friday, 15 December.

Emergency services, including paramedics, rushed to the scene. Despite their efforts, the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the site of the collision. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Following the incident, a man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The arrest marks a critical development in the investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collision.

As the investigation continues, road closures remain in effect in the area around Prestons Road, E14. These measures are expected to cause some traffic disruptions, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has relevant information to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with any information are requested to contact the police via 101, quoting reference CAD 659/15Dec.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called at about 02:55hrs on Friday, 15 December to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on Prestons Road, E14.

Emergency services attended. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the male pedestrian died at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Road closures remain in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 659/15Dec.