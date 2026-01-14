Fatal Collision in Winchester: Police Launch Urgent Witness Appeal

Police have issued a desperate call for witnesses and dash cam footage after a tragic crash in Winchester.

Tragedy on Stockbridge Road

The horrific collision happened just before 6pm on Tuesday, January 13. It involved a silver Mercedes A150 and a female pedestrian. Sadly, the woman died at the scene.

The smash occurred on Stockbridge Road, between Stoney Lane and Butts Close junctions.

Police Seek Crucial Evidence

Officers are hunting for anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam or CCTV footage. If you haven’t spoken to police yet, they want to hear from you now.

Call 101 quoting reference 44260018818, or report information online here.