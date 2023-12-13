Fatal Collision Near Kelstedge: Man Charged With Multiple Offenses

In a tragic incident near Kelstedge, a fatal collision has led to serious charges against a Sheffield man. The accident occurred on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr, involving a Hyundai and a black BMW, on Saturday, December 9, around 10:20 am.

A 59-year-old woman from the Hyundai tragically lost her life at the accident scene. Her 22-year-old son, who was also in the Hyundai, succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital after being airlifted there.

Joshua Hill, a 27-year-old resident of Wheata Road, Sheffield, was apprehended on Monday, December 11, and has since been charged with several serious offences. These include causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident.

Following his arrest, Mr Hill was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today, December 12.

Additionally, a 40-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the collision. He has been released on bail while the investigations continue.

This incident has caused a ripple of grief and concern in the community, highlighting the severe consequences of dangerous driving and the importance of road safety measures. The loss of two lives in such circumstances is a stark reminder of the responsibilities that come with driving.