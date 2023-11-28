Fatal Collision on Eastern Road in Portsmouth: Police Seek Witnesses

Tragic Incident:

Location : The fatal collision occurred on Eastern Road, Portsmouth, near the junction with Anchorage Road.

: The incident was reported at approximately 5.39 am today. Vehicles Involved: A white Renault Clio and a red Seat Leon were involved in the collision.

Casualty:

Victim: The driver of the Seat Leon, a 50-year-old man from Southsea, tragically died at the scene.

Road Closure:

Duration : The northbound carriageway of Eastern Road is expected to be closed until midday.

Police Appeal:

: Special emphasis is on gathering relevant dash cam footage that could assist in the investigation. Contact Information: Witnesses or those with information are encouraged to contact the police by calling 101 or reporting online, citing reference 44230486163.

Community Impact:

The incident has caused significant disruption in the area, impacting morning traffic.

Local authorities and emergency services are working diligently to manage the situation and provide support.

Ongoing Investigation:

Police are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

The Portsmouth community is mourning the loss of the individual involved in this morning’s tragic accident. Authorities are urging the public to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and extend their condolences to the family of the deceased. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.