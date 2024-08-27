 Fatal Collision on Lordship Lane Prompts Police Investigation

Waddling Ducks Rescued from Busy Eastbourne Road in Uckfield

Motorcyclist Dies in Hereford Collision

Oasis Announce Reunion and UK Tour for 2025

Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Counterfeit Money Case

Fatal Collision on Lordship Lane Prompts Police Investigation

Police have launched an investigation following a fatal collision on Lordship Lane on Monday night. Emergency services were called to the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police responded swiftly, establishing a cordon around the area. The scene remains closed to the public as investigators work to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic incident.

Specialist units, including forensic teams, are currently on-site gathering evidence, while traffic officers are conducting interviews with witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage to piece together the events.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated, “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased. We are working tirelessly to establish the full facts surrounding this collision.”

Residents have been advised to avoid Lordship Lane while investigations continue. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours, and local bus routes have been diverted to accommodate the ongoing investigation.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident to come forward. Witnesses can contact police on 101, quoting the incident number, to assist in the investigation.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said: Officers were called to Lordship Lane near to the junction with The Roundway, N17 at about 22:10hrs on Monday, 26 August following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from London Ambulance Service.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene, however, he sadly died shortly after. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody where he remains for questioning.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and are asking anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact police on 020 8246 0125 or 101 quoting CAD 7184/26Aug.

