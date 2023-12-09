Fatal Collision on Shropshire A-Road Involving Police Vehicle

Two Dead and Two Injured After Crash with CSI Vehicle

A tragic accident occurred this morning on the A458 in Shropshire, involving a crime scene investigation (CSI) vehicle and a Skoda Octavia, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries.

Details of the Incident

The collision happened at approximately 10:15 am today.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his sixties, and a female passenger in her fifties were pronounced dead at the scene around 45 minutes later.

A third passenger, a woman in her twenties, sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the police vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in Birmingham.

Police Response and Investigation

West Mercia Police confirmed that the CSI vehicle was not responding to an emergency when the crash occurred.

The incident has been referred to the force’s Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Chief Superintendent Gareth Morris expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and concern for the injured police staff member, asking the public to respect their privacy.

Public Appeal for Information

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to report it to West Mercia Police or Crimestoppers.

The reference number for the incident is 166i of Saturday, 9 December.

Ongoing Investigation