A tragic incident on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, has resulted in the death of a man following a collision involving six vehicles. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene after reports of the collision, which occurred on the evening of February 18.

Footage circulating on social media captured the moment a white Audi was seen speeding down the road before colliding with several stationary vehicles. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to devastating consequences.

Regrettably, a man in his 30s, who was a passenger in one of the stationary vehicles, sustained serious injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Two other individuals were also injured and have been hospitalized for treatment.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson from West Midlands Police issued a statement, revealing that a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The suspect was taken into custody following the collision and has been hospitalized for treatment. Once discharged, he will be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have obtained CCTV and dashcam footage from the area but are urging anyone with additional information to come forward to assist with their inquiries.

The tragic events on Soho Road have shaken the local community, prompting calls for heightened vigilance and adherence to road safety regulations. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with reckless driving and the devastating impact it can have on individuals and families.