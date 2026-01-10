Watch Live

POLICE NEED DASHCAM Fatal Crash in Herne Bay: Police Hunt Witnesses

  • Updated: 14:11
  • , 10 January 2026
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash

A tragic collision on Herne Bay’s street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street has left a 20-year-old motorbike rider dead. Now, police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police are desperate for witnesses and dashcam footage to crack the case.

Crash Details

The smash happened around 10.09pm on Friday, 9 January 2026. A blue Mercedes and an orange Honda motorbike collided while travelling in the same direction. The rider, a young man from Canterbury, died instantly. His family have been informed.

Police Appeal: Your Help Needed

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit wants anyone who saw the crash—or noticed the vehicles beforehand—to come forward. You can call the appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected]. Quote reference RS/VS/005/26.

Send in Dashcam Footage

Have dashcam footage from the area? Upload it directly to Kent Police via this Evidence Request portal. Your info could prove vital in piecing together what happened.

