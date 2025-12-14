Fatal Crash in Plympton: Police Launch Urgent Appeal

Police are hunting for witnesses after a deadly crash on Boringdon Hill, Plympton. The collision between a black Nissan and a blue Suzuki motorbike happened at around 1.40pm on Saturday, 13 December.

Young Biker Dies at Scene

Tragically, the 23-year-old motorcyclist, a local man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed. The car’s occupants walked away unharmed.

Road Closed While Forensics Investigate

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit and the Forensic Collision Investigation Team promptly sealed off the road to examine the crash site. They thanked the public for their patience during the closure.

Independent Inquiry Underway

Devon and Cornwall Police have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for a mandatory investigation, due to prior police involvement.

Have You Seen Anything? Police Need You

If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage, police urge you to get in touch immediately. Contact them via their website or call 101 quoting log number 362 of 13/12/25.