Fatal Crash in Ramsgate: Police Launch Urgent Appeal

Tragedy struck Ramsgate on Friday morning when a blue Ford Fiesta smashed into railings near the railway bridge on Newington Road. The driver, a man in his 70s, was killed at the scene.

What Happened?

The crash happened at around 9.55am on 9 January 2026. The Fiesta, for reasons still unknown, collided with the railings. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but sadly the driver was pronounced dead. His family have been informed.

Police Seek Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle before the crash or caught it on dashcam. Your info could help piece together what went wrong.

Any detail, no matter how small, could prove vital in this investigation.