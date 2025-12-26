Watch Live

  • Updated: 16:19
  • , 26 December 2025
Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses

Urgent Appeal for Blue Ford Fiesta Occupants

Officers investigating a deadly smash near Pembury have released a crucial image. They want to speak to the occupants of a blue Ford Fiesta who may have seen what happened moments after the crash. The car stopped at the Esso petrol station on Pembury Bypass around 6.41pm.

Tragic Collision on A228 Pembury Northern Bypass

The fatal collision took place on Saturday 20 December 2025 at approximately 6.40pm near Old Church Road. A black Triumph motorcycle and a light-coloured Jaguar, both heading towards Tunbridge Wells, collided with a silver Ford van coming from the opposite direction.

Two Dead at the Scene

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but sadly the motorbike rider and his female passenger, both in their 30s, were pronounced dead. Next of kin have been informed.

How You Can Help

  • Police urge anyone with dashcam or phone footage of the incident to come forward.
  • If you were near the scene, especially if you were the blue Ford Fiesta occupants, contact Kent Police immediately.

Provide info at 01622 798538, quoting reference EW/DCG/090/25, or email [email protected].

Dashcam footage can be uploaded through the online portal.

