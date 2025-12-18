Deadly Collision at M25 Junction 4

Investigators are hunting for witnesses after a fatal collision on the M25 motorway.

At 4.35pm on Wednesday 17 December 2025, Kent Police were called to a smash involving a white Ford Transit van and a BMW motorbike at junction four.

Man in His 60s Confirmed Dead at Scene

Emergency services, including Kent Fire and Rescue and South East Coast Ambulance, rushed to the scene. Sadly, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead. His family have been notified.

The van driver was found nearby and is cooperating fully with police inquiries.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is probing the crash. They urge anyone who saw the incident or the vehicles beforehand to come forward.

Call 01622 798538

Email [email protected]

Quote reference: EW/SS/088/25

Dashcam or CCTV footage can be uploaded directly at https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/m25-j4-171225.