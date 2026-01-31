Watch Live

WOMAN KILLED Fatal Crash on Sheppey’s A249: Police Hunt Witnesses

  • Updated: 15:07
  • , 31 January 2026

Tragedy struck Sheppey late on Friday night when a fatal collision between a grey Kia and a BMW left a woman dead and three others seriously injured. The smash happened just after 11.20pm on the northbound A249.

Woman in 30s Killed, Three Hospitalised

Emergency crews from Kent Fire, South East Coast Ambulance, and police rushed to the scene. Sadly, a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.

Three people were rushed to hospital for treatment. A man and a woman remain in serious condition at a London hospital, while another man was taken to a local hospital.

A249 Reopened After Overnight Closure

Police closed the road overnight to investigate. It reopened around 8am Saturday 31 January.

Kent Police Seek Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is appealing for anyone who saw the crash or spotted the vehicles beforehand to come forward.

They also want dashcam footage to help piece together what happened.

Help Kent Police bring answers to this tragic Sheppey crash.

