Kent plunged into chaos after a man was struck at speed by a silver vehicle and dragged along the road in a shocking hit and run on Monday, 28th December 2025 shortly after noon.

Man Hit and Dragged on A289 Gads Hill

The collision took place at around 12:10pm near Waterside Lane, Gillingham, on the busy A289 Gads Hill. Emergency services rushed to the scene as witnesses reported the victim was hit at speed by a silver Mercedes estate car.

One witness said: “The driver didn’t stop – the man was still on the bonnet and was carried for some distance before falling off near Grange Road.” The vehicle was later found abandoned some way from the crash site on Eastcourt Lane in Rainham after specialist forensics teams and collision examiners examined the vehicle it was wrapped in a blue tarpaulin and taken away on a recovery truck.

Roads Sealed Off, Air Ambulance on Scene

Pier Road is closed between The Strand and Lower Rainham Road.

Lower Rainham Road is shut near Eastcourt Lane junction.

Yokosuka Way blocked near the McDonald’s on Beechings Way.

Specialist collision investigators from Kent Roads Policing have taken over the probe, sealing off the area as they piece together this grim hit and run.

The air ambulance was spotted at the scene, heightening the urgency and drama. A number of local roads remain closed, and residents are barred from accessing their homes or moving vehicles.

Police Appeal for Evidence

Police are calling on residents to check their CCTV and Ring Doorbell footage. Any information on a silver or grey car seen in the area around the time is vital.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV evidence can submit it directly at Kent Police Evidence Portal.

Community in Shock

Locals expressed shock and confusion, with rumours swirling about further violence at the scene, though police confirmed no firearms were involved. Residents remain inside cordons, as officers with dog units search nearby streets.

A witness, recounted: “The driver just sped off after hitting the man. It was horrific.”

Other locals describe the area as notoriously dangerous, with excessive speeding a common complaint.

Kent Police have emphasised the investigation is ongoing and thanked the public for their cooperation.