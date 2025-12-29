Watch Live

BREAKING

CARRIED SOME DISTANCE Fatal Hit and Run Horror in Kent: Man Struck at Speed and Dragged Along Road

  • Updated: 21:30
  • , 29 December 2025

Kent plunged into chaos after a man was struck at speed by a silver vehicle and dragged along the road in a shocking hit and run on Monday, 28th December 2025 shortly after noon.

 

Man Hit and Dragged on A289 Gads Hill

The collision took place at around 12:10pm near Waterside Lane, Gillingham, on the busy A289 Gads Hill. Emergency services rushed to the scene as witnesses reported the victim was hit at speed by a silver Mercedes estate car.

 

One witness said: “The driver didn’t stop – the man was still on the bonnet and was carried for some distance before falling off near Grange Road.” The vehicle was later found abandoned some way from the crash site on Eastcourt Lane in Rainham after specialist forensics teams  and collision examiners examined the vehicle it was wrapped in a blue tarpaulin and taken away on a recovery truck.

 

Emergency Chaos! Pier Road Shut in Gillingham After Hit and Run Collision
Emergency Chaos! Pier Road Shut in Gillingham After Hit and Run Collision

Roads Sealed Off, Air Ambulance on Scene

  • Pier Road is closed between The Strand and Lower Rainham Road.
  • Lower Rainham Road is shut near Eastcourt Lane junction.
  • Yokosuka Way blocked near the McDonald’s on Beechings Way.

 

Specialist collision investigators from Kent Roads Policing have taken over the probe, sealing off the area as they piece together this grim hit and run.

The air ambulance was spotted at the scene, heightening the urgency and drama. A number of local roads remain closed, and residents are barred from accessing their homes or moving vehicles.

 

Police Appeal for Evidence

Police are calling on residents to check their CCTV and Ring Doorbell footage. Any information on a silver or grey  car seen in the area around the time is vital.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV evidence can submit it directly at Kent Police Evidence Portal.

 

Community in Shock

Locals expressed shock and confusion, with rumours swirling about further violence at the scene, though police confirmed no firearms were involved. Residents remain inside cordons, as officers with dog units search nearby streets.

 

 

A witness, recounted: “The driver just sped off after hitting the man. It was horrific.”

Other locals describe the area as notoriously dangerous, with excessive speeding a common complaint.

Kent Police have emphasised the investigation is ongoing and thanked the public for their cooperation.

 

Recommended for you

Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
FATAL BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
ONE PUNCH KILL Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
Toxic 'Palm Oil' Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
DOG OWNER WARNING Toxic ‘Palm Oil’ Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
TRIBUTES POUR IN Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas

Must READ

Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
POLICE PROBE HIT AND RUN Emergency Chaos! Pier Road Shut in Gillingham After Hit and Run Collision
New Year’s Eve Is Quickly Approaching And Plans Are In Place To Ensure Londoners Are Kept Safe During The Evening’s Celebrations
PLAN AHEAD Met Gears Up for Massive New Year’s Eve Blitz Across London
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
FIRST PICTURES Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
Third Teen Arrested After Stabbing Chaos at Swindon’s Freshbrook Village Centre
VIOLENT SPREE Third Teen Arrested After Stabbing Chaos at Swindon’s Freshbrook Village Centre
Man Jailed for 12 Years Over Child Rape and Paying for Sex
CHILD RAPIST Man Jailed for 12 Years Over Child Rape and Paying for Sex
Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill
BRING HER HOME Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill
Hanningfield Reservoir: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Water
AIRCRASH INVESIGATION Hanningfield Reservoir: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Water
Three Men Jailed After 1.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized in Gravesend
TRIO JAILED Three Men Jailed After 1.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized in Gravesend
Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
FIRST PICTURE Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas

More For You

Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
RAPE ATTACK Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
FAILED TO STOP FOR POLICE Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION Chaos on the A20: Westbound lane shut after lorry crash snarls traffic between Dover and Capel-le-Ferne
Former Essex Police Officer Sentenced for Money Laundering in Drug Dealing Investigation
FATAL M25 CRASH Man dies in crash on M25 hard shoulder near Brentwood

More From UK News in Pictures

Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
FEARED DEAD Mother and Two Children Die in Boxing Day Blaze as Police Dad Escapes
FIRST PICTURE Hero Neighbours Beaten Back By Flames In Tragic House Fire That Killed Child Named Lily
Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
ONE DEAD,TWO CRITICAL Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
Aer Lingus Plane Surrounded by Fire Engines After Emergency Manchester Landing
EMERGENCY LANDING Aer Lingus Plane Surrounded by Fire Engines After Emergency Manchester Landing
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Snow in England – Expect Delays
SNOW JOKE Snow Warning and Health Alerts Hit UK for New Year’s Eve as Temperatures Plunge to -4C
CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS CHILD CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
Man Shot Dead by Police After 'Handgun' Crash in Norfolk Market Town
SHOT BY POLICE Man Shot Dead by Police After ‘Handgun’ Crash in Norfolk Market Town
Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
STATE OF EMERGENCY Flights Grounded and State of Emergency as Massive Snowstorm Smashes New York
One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
TRAGIC BLAZE UPDATE One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror

BREAKING

PASSENGERS INJURED Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror
PEACE PLAN Trump and Zelensky Meet for High-Stakes Peace Talks at Mar-a-Lago
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic House Fire in Hamstreet Claims Child’s Life
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS TEEN Joint investigation underway following fatal house fire near Ashford
Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
POLICE CONTINUE TO APPEAL FOR WITNESSES Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
SILLY GAMES SILLY PRIZES Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers

More From UKNIP

Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach
SEARCH OPERATION Urgent Sea Search Launched at Cornwall’s Popular Newquay Beach
Scunthorpe Horror Crash Leaves 60-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Scunthorpe Horror Crash Leaves 60-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life
Police Bust Two Cannabis Farms in Scunthorpe
MC BUSTED Police Bust Two Cannabis Farms in Scunthorpe
BLAZING INFERNO Blaze Erupts at Two Glasgow Hotels Near Iconic Polo Lounge Nightclub