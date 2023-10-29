Fatal Multi-Vehicle Accident Shuts Down M4 in Hayes, West London

Hayes, West London – An accident on the M4 in Hayes has resulted in one fatality and left three individuals with serious injuries. The incident occurred today, October 29, causing significant disruptions in both directions along the motorway, with the entire road temporarily closed.

The accident involved three vehicles and transpired on the M4 Eastbound at Junction 3 (A312 The Parkway) in Hayes. Tragically, one of the vehicles involved in the collision caught fire, necessitating the presence of fire services at the scene. The London Ambulance Service confirmed that one person was declared deceased at the scene, while three other individuals were rushed to major trauma centres for treatment.

As a result of the accident, the M4 motorway remains closed between Junctions 4 and 3 Eastbound. Additionally, it is closed at Junction 3 Westbound, causing traffic delays that extend to Junction 2 at Brentford.

The London Ambulance Service detailed their response to the incident, stating:

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including three ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, a clinical team manager, members of our hazardous area response team, and our tactical response unit. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. We treated three patients at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre. Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The London Fire Brigade also confirmed the fatality and provided additional information:

“A car overturned and was destroyed by fire. Firefighters rescued two people from the vehicle. Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Three further people were taken to the hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.”

The closure of the M4 Eastbound is expected to persist for several hours, as emergency responders work at the scene, including air ambulance medics. While the Westbound side remains closed as well, it is anticipated to reopen sooner. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, and witnesses to the collision are urged to contact the police at 101, quoting CAD 2906/29Oct, with any relevant information.

As updates become available, further details regarding the incident may be provided.