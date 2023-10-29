Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims Life of Man in His 40s on A13

Tragedy struck on the A13 Thames Gateway near the junction with Ferry Road in Rainham in the early hours of October 29. A multi-vehicle crash resulted in the loss of a man’s life, who was in his 40s, in a devastating incident that unfolded shortly before 6 am.

London Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service were swiftly dispatched to the scene following reports of the accident. Upon their arrival, the man was tragically pronounced dead. Authorities are presently working to locate and notify the deceased’s next of kin.

Thankfully, there have been no further reports of severe injuries arising from the multi-vehicle collision. However, the incident has necessitated the implementation of road closures in the vicinity.

In response to the incident, traffic site Inrix reported the establishment of a forensic tent at the scene to facilitate investigations. The A13 out-of-town has been temporarily closed to accommodate accident investigation work at the Ferry Lane Interchange.

One individual has been taken into custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The police continue their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Authorities urge anyone with information related to the incident to contact the police at 101 or via ‘X’ @MetCC, quoting CAD1688/29Oct. Further updates on the investigation will be provided as it progresses.