Fatal police shooting in Dagenham after man points rifle at Armed Police

At 8pm on Thursday, 23 November, officers were called to Weston Green, Dagenham. The occupant of an address called the police and said that he wanted to take his own life.

During the phone call, the man also stated that he was in possession of loaded firearms.

As a result of this information, firearms officers attended the address and a specialist negotiator was requested.

Police continued efforts to engage with the man throughout in an effort to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

Shortly before 21:00hrs shots were fired by police.

Officers immediately provided first aid, including CPR, but despite their efforts and those of paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 21:30hrs.

The investigation is in its very early stages.

A non police firearm was located by officers at the scene. A further search of the address suggests nobody else was present at the time of the incident.

Commander Kyle Gordon, Frontline Policing Commander for North and East London, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who has died, with the local community in Dagenham and the officers involved in this incident.

“While formal identification has yet to take place, officers believe he was aged 40. His next of kin has been informed.

“They will receive our full support.”

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was made aware immediately after the incident and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed.

Topics