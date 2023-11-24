Fatal Police Shooting in Dagenham Amid Suicide Threat

In a tragic turn of events, a fatal police shooting occurred on Thursday, November 23, in Weston Green, Dagenham. At approximately 19:59 GMT officers responded to a distress call from an individual expressing suicidal intentions.

During the phone conversation, the man revealed that he possessed loaded firearms, prompting the deployment of armed officers to the scene. Recognising the need for specialised negotiation skills, a trained negotiator was also requested to assist in resolving the situation.

Throughout the incident, the police maintained their efforts to establish communication with the man in an attempt to bring about a peaceful resolution. However, shortly before 21:00 GMT, shots were fired by the police.

Immediate medical aid, including CPR, was administered by the officers and paramedics on-site. Despite their valiant efforts, the man tragically succumbed to his injuries at 21:30hrs.

The investigation into the incident is currently in its early stages. Officers discovered a non-police firearm at the scene, while a thorough search of the premises indicated that no other individuals were present during the incident.

Commander Kyle Gordon, the Frontline Policing Commander for North and East London, expressed his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and extended support to the local community and the officers involved. Although formal identification is pending, officers believe the man to have been 40 years old, and his next of kin has been notified.

Both the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed about the incident, ensuring transparency and independent oversight into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.