Fatal Police Shooting in Dagenham: Man Dies of Gunshot Wound

A post-mortem examination has revealed that Giedrius Vasiljevas, a 40-year-old Lithuanian national, died from a gunshot wound to his abdomen during a police incident in Dagenham, East London. The shooting occurred on November 23 when Metropolitan Police officers responded to a distress call from Mr Vasiljevas.

The Incident

According to a police statement, Mr Vasiljevas had called 999, expressing intentions to take his own life and claiming to possess loaded firearms. In response, the police dispatched officers, including a specialist negotiator, to the scene at Weston Green, Dagenham, aiming to safely resolve the situation.

Confrontation and Shooting

The situation escalated when Mr Vasiljevas reportedly confronted the officers at his doorstep, leading to the discharge of firearms. Despite the efforts of the responding officers and paramedics, Mr Vasiljevas was pronounced dead at 9.30 pm.

Family’s Tribute

Sigita Vasiljeva, the deceased’s wife, described her husband as a “hardworking family man and a good father.” She lamented the lack of adequate psychological treatment for her husband, who had a history of mental health issues.

Independent Investigation

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting an investigation into the incident. IOPC Regional Director Charmaine Arbouin acknowledged the tragedy’s impact on Mr. Vasiljevas’ family and friends and emphasized the necessity of an independent inquiry to understand the circumstances fully. An inquest is scheduled to open shortly at East London Coroner’s Court.

Police and Community Response

The Metropolitan Police’s involvement and the subsequent actions leading to Mr Vasiljevas’ death have raised questions and concerns within the community. The IOPC has assured that they are working diligently to establish the facts and will keep the family informed about the investigation’s progress.

Seeking Support

In light of this tragic event, individuals struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts are encouraged to seek help. The Samaritans offer free and confidential support and can be contacted at 116 123 or through their website at samaritans.org.