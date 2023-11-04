Fatal Road Traffic Collision on Gosford Road in Northern Ireland: Urgent Investigation by Police

In the early hours of this morning, a devastating road traffic collision occurred on Gosford Road, Market Hill Northern Ireland resulting in the death of one man. Police have confirmed that the incident involved four vehicles and occurred at approximately 01.20.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, transporting eight injured individuals to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or possesses CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Police have requested that those with information contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 104 of 04/11/23.

As a result of the collision, Gosford Road remains closed for the time being. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.