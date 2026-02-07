Watch Live

WOMAN KILLED Fatal Sheppey Crash: Police Renew Witness Appeal

  • Updated: 08:26
  • , 7 February 2026

Tragedy struck Sheppey late on Friday when a deadly crash claimed the life of a woman in her 30s. The collision happened around 11:20pm on 30 January 2026, involving a grey Kia and a BMW on the A249 northbound carriageway.

One Dead, Three Injured

Emergency services rushed to the scene, including Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance, and Kent Fire and Rescue. Sadly, the woman was declared dead at the scene, and her family has been informed.

Three others were seriously hurt: a woman remains in critical condition in a London hospital, while two men are in serious but stable condition.

Road Reopened After Overnight Closure

The A249 was shut overnight while investigators worked but reopened by 8am the next day. Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is probing the crash and urges anyone who saw the incident—or the vehicles just before the smash—to come forward.

Police Seek Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Police stress that any information could prove vital to cracking the investigation.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.39.55
HIGH SPEED HORROR Speed Demon Jailed for Deadly M40 Crash Near Beaconsfield
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.38.24
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE Stabbing Killer Convicted Again After Family’s Fight for Justice
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.36.20
ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.34.14
HOTEL HORROR London Woman Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder in Clacton Hotel

Must READ

Gang Ram-raid Co-op in Plympton with Heavy Machinery
Probation Services on the Brink: Public at Risk as System Collapses
Teen Shot Dead in Stockwell Gang Attack – Two Convicted After Harrowing Murder
Convicted Child Sex Offender Jailed for Breaking Court Rules
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Three Nabbed Over Armed Robbery in Knightsbridge
FIRST PICTURE Tragic Plane Crash: Family Pays Tribute to Fallen Pilot
Nurse Busted Sucking Maternity Gas on NHS Shifts
Tragic Crash: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being ‘Rammed’ Off Kent Road
EPSTEIN FILES Police Raid Lord Mandelson’s Wiltshire Home in Epstein Probe

BREAKING

RAPIST JAILED Faversham Rapist Locked Up for Over Six Years

More For You

BRUTAL ATTACK Getaway Driver Jailed Over Brutal Attack on Teen
SERIAL OFFENDER Portsmouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Dangerous Driving in Reading
ESCAPE BID Drug Kingpin Crashes Car to Dodge Court – Now Jailed for Nearly 15 Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Knife and Class A Drugs Sting Lands Two Men Behind Bars

More From UK News in Pictures

APPROACH WITH CAUTION M20 and M26 Chaos: Car Crashes Off Road, Delays Mount
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY When Courage Clashes with Consequence: Are We Too Scared to Do the Right Thing?
JOINT OPERATION Six Charged After Major Swindon Burglary Raids
Why Acuvue Contact Lenses Are a Popular Choice for Everyday Vision
Officers From The Serious Collision Investigation Unit Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Collision Involving A Car And A Pedestrian In whitstable
SELF HARM Woman Found Stabbed on Common Road in Chatham Sparks Major Emergency Response
MORE SPACE UK Boosts Detention Beds to Tackle Illegal Immigration Surge
HEARING LOSS Peppa Pig’s Little Brother George Gets Hearing Loss Diagnosis
Man Jailed Over Shocking Stoke-on-Trent Sex Attacks
FATAL CRASH Four Arrested in Bolton Over Deadly Crash That Killed Four
TEEN ATTACKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Own Mother in Prestatyn
POLICE CRACKDOWN Driver Crashes, Arrested for Drink and Drug Driving in Birkenhead
COCAINE STASH Macclesfield Drug Dealer Locked Up After Police Stop
QUICK RESPONSE Violent Arrest Turned Ugly
BANGED UP Four Men Banged Up Over Massive Portsmouth Cannabis Farm
BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings
"KILL JEWS" Man Convicted for Hate Crimes After Defacing Qurans and Writing ‘Kill Jews’ in Custody

More From UKNIP

FLASHY DEALER Flashy Drug Dealer Flaunts £2,000 Trainers Before Jail
FURIOUS JUDGE Drug Dealer Caught with Heroin and Cocaine in Bournemouth Jailed
BAD LUCK Drug Dealer’s Bad Luck Lands Him in Jail
MAYHEM Convicted Killer Fauz Richards Jailed Again After Brutal Assault at MDMA Party