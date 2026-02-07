Tragedy struck Sheppey late on Friday when a deadly crash claimed the life of a woman in her 30s. The collision happened around 11:20pm on 30 January 2026, involving a grey Kia and a BMW on the A249 northbound carriageway.

One Dead, Three Injured

Emergency services rushed to the scene, including Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance, and Kent Fire and Rescue. Sadly, the woman was declared dead at the scene, and her family has been informed.

Three others were seriously hurt: a woman remains in critical condition in a London hospital, while two men are in serious but stable condition.

Road Reopened After Overnight Closure

The A249 was shut overnight while investigators worked but reopened by 8am the next day. Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is probing the crash and urges anyone who saw the incident—or the vehicles just before the smash—to come forward.

Police Seek Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

If you witnessed the crash, call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/DC/011/2026 .

quoting reference . Email tips to [email protected] .

. Submit CCTV or dashcam clips via the Kent Police and Essex Police Evidence Portal.

Police stress that any information could prove vital to cracking the investigation.