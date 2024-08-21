 Fatal Stabbing in York: Man Charged with Murder

UK News in Pictures

Child’s Life Saved by RNLI and Brave Bystander at Beachy Head

A23 in West Sussex Closed Southbound Due to Serious Collision Overnight

Fatal Stabbing in York: Man Charged with Murder

Serial Pharmacy Robber Jailed for 12 Years in Hastings

A special constable was attacked while intervening to stop a pickpocketing attempt targeting a female tourist on Westminster Bridge in London

Fatal Stabbing in York: Man Charged with Murder

Fatal Stabbing in York: Man Charged with Murder

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
Fatal Stabbing In York: Man Charged With Murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Greg Marshall in York. Marshall was found by police in the Roche Avenue/Bellfarm Avenue area at approximately 04:45 BST on Saturday and later died in hospital.

Ian Franklin, 33, of no fixed abode, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. He did not enter a plea and has been remanded in custody. Franklin is scheduled to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

Jason Rhodes, 33, of Union Terrace, York, is also due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday. He has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident.

Fatal Stabbing In York: Man Charged With Murder

A third man, 29, who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon, has been recalled to prison, North Yorkshire Police said.

Det Insp Dominic Holroyd, leading the investigation, expressed his condolences, stating, “Our thoughts are with Greg’s family and friends at this very sad time. We recognise the distress and disruption this has caused within the community, and we thank you for your continued patience and support as we thoroughly investigate this isolated incident.

In a heartfelt tribute, Mr. Marshall’s family described him as a “beloved son, father, husband, brother, uncle, and loyal friend to many far and wide.” They added, “Our hearts are broken, and we ask that you please respect our privacy while we process this tragedy.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

