Fatal Tesla Crash in Hurst Green: Two Teens Dead, One Critical

Tragedy struck Hurst Green last night. A fatal collision involving a white Tesla and a tree on Holland Road left two teenage boys dead and a third fighting for his life.

Details of the Horror Crash

Emergency crews were called just before 10pm near the junction with Popes Lane.

One teenage boy died instantly at the scene.

A second teen succumbed to injuries later in hospital.

A third teenager remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Tesla driver was seriously injured and rushed to hospital.

A 30-year-old man from Oxted has been arrested on suspicion of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

Holland Road is closed between Popes Lane and Warren Lane as police carry out investigations. The closure is expected to last several hours.

Officers are urgently seeking anyone who witnessed the crash or captured CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage to come forward.

Contact police quoting reference PR/45250153201 via private message, live chat, or online reporting form: https://orlo.uk/dvPDG

If you prefer to stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online at: https://orlo.uk/rWeNf

The community is urged to help bring answers to this devastating crash.