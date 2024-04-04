UK News in Pictures

Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 

On Thursday 28 March 2024, a father and son were sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to a combined 12 years and 9 months in jail following an investigation by Greater Manchester Police’s Salford Challenger Team.

Antony Peers and his son, also called Antony Peers both of North Lane, Astley were jailed for 4 years 6 months and 8 years 3 months respectively for their part in a drugs conspiracy in the Astley and Tyldesley area.

These are the latest jail sentences secured as part of the Challenger Team’s investigation into the conspiracy after a further three men from Salford were jailed. Ricky Lee of Eccles Road in Swinton, Christopher Gresty of Vicars Street in Eccles and Louis Gresty of Liverpool Street in Salford was sentenced to a total of 28 years in jail on 28 November 2023.  

The focus of the investigation was the use of encrypted mobile phones, which falls under Operation Venetic; the National Crime Agency (NCA) led operation which disrupted the encrypted communication system, Encrochat, used by organised criminal networks. Each user was allocated a ‘handle’ to identify themselves across the network and conceal their true identity.

In 2020, law enforcement agencies collaborated across Europe to dismantle the network and identify those who used it.

The younger Antony Peers used the Encrochat handle ‘Tubbyfern’ to communicate with others and organise the wholesale acquisition and supply of cocaine and cannabis and operating cannabis farms.

His father Antony also played a vital role in the operation, using a hydraulic press to mix and re-press blocks of cocaine in his garage at North Lane in Astley. There was also evidence of a cannabis farm at his address.

His son lived only a few doors down. Police discovered that the Peers’ owned several houses on North Lane and the surrounding area.  

Together, the father and son were criminal associates of Ricky Lee and Christopher Gresty of Salford who have already been convicted for their part in the conspiracy.

On 16 March 2023, officers executed five search warrants and arrested the pair. Police seized drugs, wardrobes full of designer clothes, a Range Rover Evoque, mountain bikes, a Rolex watch & jewellery; a 30-tonne hydraulic press and cannabis-growing equipment were also seized.

A Proceeds of Crime Hearing will take place later in the year.peers v peers seized items COLLAGE.jpgDetective Constable Steven Walker of GMP Challenger Team said: “We believe these men have been operating this enterprise for years and I am pleased to say that it has now been brought to an end.

“Their sentences reflect the severity of their crimes and the misery and violence that illegal drugs inflict on our communities.

“We are committed to tackling the illegal drugs trade and rely on information provided by members of the public. If you have information about drug dealing in your area, I urge you to report it to police.”

