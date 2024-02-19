A heart-wrenching case unfolded in Birmingham as David Hollick, a 29-year-old father from Walsall, was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the tragic death of his six-month-old son, Kairo Jax Hollick.

The jury deliberated for approximately 20 hours before delivering the verdict on Monday afternoon, acquitting Hollick of murder but finding him guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 11 to one.

The devastating events leading to Kairo’s passing began on February 12, 2020, when he succumbed to a “non-survivable brain injury” at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, just days after the incident occurred.

During the trial, prosecutors revealed the harrowing details of the injuries inflicted upon the infant, including multiple skull fractures and a fracture to his right arm, sustained while under the care of his father on February 9.

According to Prosecutor David Mason KC, evidence suggested that Kairo had been “shaken violently” and “bashed” with a hard object by Hollick, leading to the catastrophic injuries that ultimately claimed his life.

Tears flowed in the courtroom as the verdict was read, with Hollick, who sat with his head in his hands, facing the consequences of his actions.

The trial uncovered the events leading up to Kairo’s tragic demise, including Hollick’s distressed call to his ex-partner Adina Johnson in the early hours of February 9, informing her of Kairo’s condition.

Despite Hollick’s claims that he had merely shaken Kairo to “wake him up” and later suggesting that the injuries may have occurred due to a fall, medical examinations revealed the severity of the trauma inflicted upon the infant.

Kairo’s life support was eventually withdrawn at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and he passed away in his mother’s arms after being christened.

As the trial concluded, Judge Mr Justice Dove expressed gratitude to the jury for their diligent deliberation. Hollick is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, facing the weight of the court’s decision in the tragic loss of his young son.