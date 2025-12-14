Father Jailed for Killing His Four-Week-Old Daughter

Benjamin Roach, once living between Plymouth and Essex, now believed to be in Gosport, Hampshire, was locked up in 2013 for causing fatal injuries to his baby daughter, Roxie.

Seven Years for Shocking Baby Murder

Roach got seven years behind bars after a court slammed his actions. Medical experts laid bare the horrific trauma Roxie suffered — injuries so severe they compared them to serious road crashes. The four-week-old’s injuries were no accident.

Devastating Injuries Revealed in Court

Doctors revealed Roxie had retinal haemorrhages, heavy bleeding in her skull and brain. The force came from violent shaking and a brutal impact. Survivors would face lifelong damage — blindness and severe brain injury. Tragically, life support was pulled the next day.

Cold-Hearted and Unrepentant

Reports say Roach showed zero remorse. He has been caught lying about why he’s in prison, blaming fights with grown men rather than the death of his baby. This horrific child abuse case remains one of the darkest to come through UK courts, sparking outrage and concern wherever it’s known.