A father and son duo, Alfred Chambers (45) and Alfie Chambers (23), have been handed down four and a half years each behind bars for a shocking and violent assault on an unsuspecting man. The incident unfolded at the Sainsbury’s Local store in Cobham during a fateful encounter in October 2023.

According to court records, Alfie Chambers entered the Sainsbury’s Local store on Cobham High Street around 22.40 on Friday, October 27, 2023. A verbal altercation ensued between Alfie and another man, whom he had never met before. The disagreement escalated, prompting store staff to intervene. Both parties left the shop, but the situation took a dark turn.

Minutes later, the victim, who had initially managed to escape in his vehicle, returned to the store after realising he had forgotten his wallet. Little did he know that danger awaited him. As he prepared to leave the store once again, Alfie pulled up alongside him, accompanied by his father, Alfred.

Alfie wielded a large machete, while Alfred brandished a metal baseball bat. The victim’s driver-side window shattered as Alfred struck it with brutal force. Desperate to escape, the victim fled from his van, but both assailants pursued him relentlessly. Their unprovoked and sustained attack left the victim battered and bruised, repeatedly falling to the ground under the impact of their weapons.

Seeking refuge, the victim managed to stagger back into the Sainsbury’s store. However, the assault continued as he lay defenceless on the floor. Alfie and Alfred showed no mercy, raining blows upon him. The harrowing scene unfolded in front of horrified onlookers.

Thankfully, Sainsbury’s staff acted swiftly. They provided first aid to the victim until officers and colleagues from the Southeast Coast Ambulance (SECAMB) arrived. The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

At Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, March 7, both Alfred and Alfie Chambers pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. Additionally, Alfred admitted to criminal damage.