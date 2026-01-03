FBI Busts ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Knife Attack Plot

The FBI has stopped an 18-year-old from North Carolina who planned a bloody New Year’s Eve rampage inspired by ISIS. Christan Sturdivant allegedly aimed to stab up to 21 people with knives and hammers before dying as a “martyr” in a final showdown with police.

Handwritten ’New Years Attack 2026’ Plan Found

Agents found a chilling handwritten document titled ‘New Years Attack 2026’ detailing Sturdivant’s deadly scheme. The attack was to take place on New Year’s Eve 2025-2026, using knives and hammers to target civilians and police.

Items seized from his home included a tactical vest, mask, gloves, two butcher knives, a blue hammer, and a wooden-handled hammer hidden under his bed.

“It also listed a goal of stabbing as many civilians as possible and the total number of victims as 20 to 21.” – Prosecution statement

Online ISIS Links and ‘Martyrdom’ Talk

The FBI caught wind of the plot after a tip on December 18 revealed Sturdivant posting pro-ISIS content online. He communicated with an undercover FBI agent posing as an ISIS supporter, saying, “I will do jihad soon” and calling himself “a soldier of the state.”

In one post, he shared an image of Jesus figurines with the caption: “May Allah curse the cross worshipers,” echoing ISIS calls for wiping out non-believers.

FBI Praise and Warnings on Ongoing Threat

FBI Director Kash Patel praised agents for their relentless work. “Our teams quickly identified the threat and acted decisively—no doubt saving American lives in the process,” he told Fox News.

Sturdivant has yet to enter a plea on charges of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organisation.

This foiled attack highlights the ongoing danger of ISIS-inspired lone wolves radicalised online and underlines the critical role of vigilant law enforcement and social media surveillance.