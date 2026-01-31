A bombshell document released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges that Donald Trump sexually abused a teenage girl more than three decades ago, according to newly unsealed FBI files linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

More Than 3 Million Epstein Files Dropped

The DOJ dumped a mountain of evidence today: over three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos from the Epstein case. Buried within are dozens of unverified tips, including one shocking complaint about Trump.

One FBI summary reports a call to their hotline claiming an unidentified female friend was forced to perform oral sex on Trump around 35 years ago, at 13 or 14 years old. The alleged victim supposedly bit Trump during the act and was hit in the face after laughing.

“The friend said she was also abused by Epstein,” FBI agents noted a follow-up: “Lead was sent to Washington Office to conduct interview.”

However, the files don’t confirm if an interview ever happened or vouch for the tip’s authenticity.

White House Denies Allegations Hard and Fast

The White House swiftly dismissed the claims as “unfounded and false.” An official statement stressed the mere presence of Trump’s name in the files does not imply guilt.

“Some documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump submitted just before the 2020 election,” the DOJ noted. “If any credibility existed, these allegations would have already been used politically.”

Trump’s Links to Epstein Under Scrutiny

Trump’s name appears over 5,300 times across the files—ranging from Epstein’s inner circle’s chatter about potential election votes to news reports. Epstein himself, a convicted sex offender, died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed the full release was a move to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. He insisted the White House had no influence over the review process and stated no new evidence was uncovered to target uncharged individuals.

Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing related to Epstein and has yet to comment on these fresh allegations.