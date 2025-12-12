Watch Live

NAPPY FETISH Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries

  • Updated: 02:31
  • , 12 December 2025
Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries

Nurseries, schools and childminders in Leeds have been warned to stay alert after a convicted sex offender with a disturbing nappy fetish was spotted in the area.

Anthony Jackson’s Sick Plot Uncovered

Anthony Jackson, 35, also known by aliases Gavin Henderson, Howard Johnson, and Harry Kelly, has a grisly past. Previously convicted for possessing indecent images of children, he recently made alarming moves targeting childcare facilities in Pudsey.

Last year, Jackson approached two nurseries pretending to want to enrol his children, using fake names. This raised red flags and led to his arrest on January 27.

Shocking Discovery: Hundreds of Disturbing Images

Police seized an iPhone and HP laptop from Jackson’s home. On these devices, they found 281 computer-generated images depicting children as young as two being raped. The vile content revealed the twisted nature of his “nappy fetish” fantasies.

Described by authorities as “a paedo with a nappy fetish,” Jackson admitted to visiting nurseries to collect freebies – feeding his sick obsession.

Jackson Issued Two-Year Jail Term

Appearing from HMP Leeds in April, Jackson pleaded guilty to:

  • Two counts of fraud
  • Two breaches of sex offender registration
  • A breach of special licence conditions
  • Possession of prohibited images of children

Judge Richard Mansell slammed Jackson in court: “A probation officer believes you are hiding behind the nappy fetish. It gives me considerable concern that you are a registered sex offender and you are attending places like that.”

Jackson was sentenced to two years at Leeds Crown Court on April 7, 2025.

Police Issue Urgent Warning to Childcare Providers

West Yorkshire Police have circulated a briefing urging all nurseries, schools and childminders to report any contact or suspicious sightings of Jackson immediately. The warning states:

“If Anthony Jackson makes contact with any school, nursery or childminders, police need to be called immediately. Any suspicious activity or anyone matching his description should be reported on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.”

Authorities urge vigilance to protect children from this dangerous predator lurking near childcare centres.

Recommended for you

Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
SAD ENDING Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
PRICELESS 600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
SHOP BAN Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops

Must READ

Woman Trapped After Horror Crash on A4129
HORROR SMASH Woman Trapped After Horror Crash on A4129
Urgent Appeal: Wirral Woman Missing
FIND LAURA Urgent Appeal: Wirral Woman Missing
New ANPR Cameras Proposed to Tackle M25 Dartford Chaos
YELLOW BOX CAMERA New ANPR Cameras Proposed to Tackle M25 Dartford Chaos
NO INJURIES Carlisle Man Jailed for Reckless £60k Flat Arson
UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking
EXOTIC FIND UK Border Officers Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking
Life for neck-slasher in Spalding street brawl
CROSS WORDS ENDS FATAL Life for neck-slasher in Spalding street brawl
Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park
SICKENING ATTACK Yassine Ahmed Jailed for Sex Assault on 15-Year-Old Girl in Leeds Park
Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury

BREAKING

LOCKDOWN Explosion Rocks Chemring Counter Measures Site Near Salisbury
Man Jailed for Murder of Friend in Spalding Street Brawl
STREET BRAWL Man Jailed for Murder of Friend in Spalding Street Brawl
Granddad Murdered in Living Room Shooting as Kids Play Outside
BOTCHED PAYBACK Granddad Murdered in Living Room Shooting as Kids Play Outside

More For You

Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
MIRDER CHARGE Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
Canterbury Man Charged with GBH After Sussex Avenue Assault
TEEN SEX ATTACK Man Charged Over Teen Girl Sex Assault in Canterbury
Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate's A299
HOT WHEELS Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate’s A299
Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos
NOT SPECIAL Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos

More From UK News in Pictures

Devon And Cornwall Police Officers Charged With Assault Following Exeter Incident
ARREST MADE Falmouth and Helston Shock: Teen Arrested Over Indecent Exposures
Zelensky: Two Ballistic Missiles Strike Poltava, 41 Dead and 180 Injured
PEACE DEAL Zelensky Reveals US Peace Plan: Ukraine Must Give Up Parts of Donetsk as He Warns ‘We Don’t Know What Deals America Has Done With Russia’
Police Hunt Man After Lincoln Rape Report
MANHUNT FOR SEX ATTACKER Police Hunt Man After Lincoln Rape Report
Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood
WASHED AWAY Driver Rescued After Car Swept Away in Fierce New Forest Flood
Thirteen Migrants Found Crammed in Lorry on M40 – Chaos Hits Rush Hour!
DRIVER ARRESTED Thirteen Migrants Found Crammed in Lorry on M40 – Chaos Hits Rush Hour!
First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
LOYAL SON MURDERED First Image Emerges of ‘Loyal’ 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in North London
Best Aviator Casino Strategies for New Players
Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham
ONE PUNCH KILL Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham
Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack
LONDON FIELD Man Charged with Rape in Hackney Park Attack
Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old
REMANDED TO PRISON Asylum Seeker Charged Over Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old
Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
CHAOS CLAMPDOWN Three Troublemaker Homes Shut in North Kent Blitz
Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover
SNIFFED OUT Police Dog Nabbed Car Thief After High-Speed Chase in Dover
Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Murder Probe Underway After Woman Found Dead on Old Brompton Road
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
BRAZEN GANG Gang Steal More Than 600 Priceless Museum Artefacts in Middle-of-Night Raid on Bristol Empire Collection
CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
TEEN THREATENED CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
SERIAL LIFTER Battery Bandits Busted: 40 Theft Charges Hit Kent and Surrey Crooks

More From UKNIP

Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers
Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers
Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
LOCALS HORRIFED Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton
MAJOR POLICE OPERATION Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton