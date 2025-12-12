Fear in Leeds: Nappy Fetish Paedophile Targeting Nurseries

Nurseries, schools and childminders in Leeds have been warned to stay alert after a convicted sex offender with a disturbing nappy fetish was spotted in the area.

Anthony Jackson’s Sick Plot Uncovered

Anthony Jackson, 35, also known by aliases Gavin Henderson, Howard Johnson, and Harry Kelly, has a grisly past. Previously convicted for possessing indecent images of children, he recently made alarming moves targeting childcare facilities in Pudsey.

Last year, Jackson approached two nurseries pretending to want to enrol his children, using fake names. This raised red flags and led to his arrest on January 27.

Shocking Discovery: Hundreds of Disturbing Images

Police seized an iPhone and HP laptop from Jackson’s home. On these devices, they found 281 computer-generated images depicting children as young as two being raped. The vile content revealed the twisted nature of his “nappy fetish” fantasies.

Described by authorities as “a paedo with a nappy fetish,” Jackson admitted to visiting nurseries to collect freebies – feeding his sick obsession.

Jackson Issued Two-Year Jail Term

Appearing from HMP Leeds in April, Jackson pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of fraud

Two breaches of sex offender registration

A breach of special licence conditions

Possession of prohibited images of children

Judge Richard Mansell slammed Jackson in court: “A probation officer believes you are hiding behind the nappy fetish. It gives me considerable concern that you are a registered sex offender and you are attending places like that.”

Jackson was sentenced to two years at Leeds Crown Court on April 7, 2025.

Police Issue Urgent Warning to Childcare Providers

West Yorkshire Police have circulated a briefing urging all nurseries, schools and childminders to report any contact or suspicious sightings of Jackson immediately. The warning states:

“If Anthony Jackson makes contact with any school, nursery or childminders, police need to be called immediately. Any suspicious activity or anyone matching his description should be reported on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.”

Authorities urge vigilance to protect children from this dangerous predator lurking near childcare centres.