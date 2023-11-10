FedEx Contractor Found Guilty of Murder After Stabbing Manager

A FedEx sub-contractor, Ronald Sekanjako, has been found guilty of murder after fatally stabbing manager Philip David Woodcock. The incident occurred when Sekanjako was informed that he was being suspended from work due to an ongoing investigation.

According to reports, Sekanjako was called in for a meeting with one of the warehouse managers on November 2, 2022, regarding concerns that he had been refuelling his work van at a local petrol station without means for payment. Sekanjako vehemently objected to these allegations and became enraged. It was during this heated moment that Philip attempted to intervene and calm the situation.

As Philip led Sekanjako into his office to address the issue, Sekanjako abruptly closed the door and proceeded to stab Philip in the chest with a hidden knife. Authorities later discovered a second knife concealed by Sekanjako in the office, as well as a hammer concealed in his sock. Despite efforts from colleagues, police, and ambulance staff, Philip could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination revealed that he died from a stab wound to the heart.

After a trial that began on November 6, Sekanjako, 49, was found guilty of murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon. The jury reached their verdict after just two and a half hours of deliberation.

Today, Philip’s family released a statement paying tribute to him and expressing their grief. They described him as a dedicated professional who was looking forward to a peaceful retirement. The family also expressed the pain and torment caused by the senseless act that took Philip away from them, and requested privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, acknowledged that the verdict would not bring Philip back, but expressed hope that it would provide some closure to those affected. He also highlighted the lack of remorse shown by Sekanjako throughout the investigation and trial.

As Sekanjako awaits sentencing, scheduled for Monday, November 13, authorities emphasise the devastating consequences of knife crime. They urge individuals to reconsider the use of weapons and the irreversible damage they can cause to lives and families.

The sentencing hearing will take place at Sheffield Crown Court.