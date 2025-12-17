Feltham Duo Jailed After High Wycombe Drug and Knife Sting

Two 20-year-olds from Feltham are behind bars after police caught them red-handed with heroin and a knife in High Wycombe.

Speedy Arrest After Oxford Road Drug Sting

Paul Quaicoe, 20, of Orchard Avenue, and Jeffrey Mensah, 20, from Carlton Avenue, pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on 12 December.

Quaicoe admitted possession with intent to supply class A heroin and involvement in drug supply. He was locked up for two and a half years in a young offender’s institute.

Mensah pled guilty to carrying a bladed article in public and was sentenced to 3½ months in prison.

Caught Red-Handed: Police Snap Up Dealers on the Spot

On 28 July at 8:50pm, officers spotted Quaicoe stashing heroin behind a car wheel on Oxford Road.

At the same time, Mensah was seen brandishing a knife from his waistband.

Both were arrested that very night and charged the following day.

The police crackdown sends a stark message: High Wycombe won’t tolerate drug peddlers or knife carriers.