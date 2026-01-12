Watch Live

TEEN STABBED Feltham High Street Stabbing Sparks Major Police Response

  Updated: 21:04
  12 January 2026

Police have launched a full probe after a stabbing rocked Feltham High Street on Monday evening. The incident triggered a hefty emergency response, with large sections of the high street sealed off as investigations ramp up.

Chaos on the Streets as Emergency Crews Rush In

The Met Police reported the stabbing just after 6pm on January 12. Ambulances and Feltham West officers rushed to the scene alongside forensic teams. Police helicopters hovered overhead, keeping a bird’s eye view on the unfolding drama.

Authorities have yet to confirm the victim’s condition or any arrests. The situation remains serious with cordons firmly in place as detectives comb the area for clues.

Public Warned to Avoid the Area Amid Road Closures

Commuters and residents are advised to steer clear. Road closures around Greggs, Victoria Road, and the new chapel area are causing delays. Witnesses report blood near Greggs and the victim collapsing on Victoria Road after running from the scene.

Community Reacts to the Shocking Attack

“They taped off near Greggs because of blood on the floor – the victim probably ran towards Victoria Road and collapsed,” said eyewitness Melissa Elizabeth Alexandra Axford.

Online, locals debate the tragedy while stressing respect for the victim and their family:

“Maybe wait until the family are told the full story by the proper authorities before speculating,” urged user RadiantArugula5233.

“I’ve given my witness statement to police. If anyone who knows the boy has a problem, they can speak to me directly,” added witness Destini Miller.

More updates are expected once police piece together what happened. For now, Feltham stands on edge after a brutal street attack.

