A driver on the M6 thought flashing fake emergency lights would speed up his journey. Instead, cops swooped and seized his car after a traffic stop.

Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers

Staffordshire Road Crime Team revealed on X that the driver of a Vauxhall Insignia was gearing up for his New Year party by illegally using emergency lights to cut through traffic. The ploy didn’t go unnoticed.

Police Play It Smart with Their Own Lights

Officers used their own flashing lights to quietly tail the rule-breaker before pulling him over on the busy #M6. Their “Flashy Lights” tactic nailed the culprit in action.

Uninsured and Illegally Lit – No Escape

Checks revealed the car had unauthorised emergency lighting, and shockingly, the driver wasn’t insured either 🤦🏼. As police quipped, “talk about drawing attention to yourself!”

In true tabloid fashion: play silly games, win silly prizes. The car was promptly #Seized – party ruined!