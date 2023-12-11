Festive Forecast: Snow Chances Increase for Late December and New Year in the UK

As the holiday season approaches, the Met Office has released its official forecast for December 25 to January 8, indicating an increased likelihood of snow in the UK. Meteorologists have noted that the chances of experiencing a ‘colder spell of weather with hazards such as snow and ice’ are higher towards late December and into the New Year period.

However, those eagerly anticipating a white Christmas should temper their expectations, as accurate snow forecasts can only be made up to five days in advance. Additionally, the odds of a widespread snow covering across the UK are relatively low, given the rarity of such events in recent history.

The Met Office’s forecast reads: “The chance of a colder spell of weather, with hazards such as snow and ice, does increase later in December and into the New Year period. However, on balance, conditions are more likely to remain generally mild and wet.”

Historical Context

Historically, snow in December is less common compared to the months of January through March. The UK has witnessed a white Christmas only four times since 1960, with the most recent widespread snow covering occurring in 2010.

Current Projections

According to the Met Office, the likelihood of snowfall during the festive period varies across different regions of the UK. While the western and northwestern parts are expected to face the wettest and windiest conditions, other areas might see a mix of rain, brighter spells, and occasional snow showers.

Public Advisory

Meteorologists advise the public to stay updated with the latest weather reports, especially when planning holiday travels and outdoor activities. The Met Office will continue to provide timely updates as the situation evolves.

Betting Odds

Bookmakers like William Hill have released odds on the likelihood of a white Christmas in various cities, with Glasgow currently leading the betting at 2/1, followed by Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Conclusion

While the dream of a picturesque white Christmas remains alive for many across the UK, the reality of the weather conditions remains uncertain. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the festive season while staying prepared for a range of weather possibilities.