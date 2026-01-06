Festive Grinches' Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In

Two masked thieves smashed their way into a Wolverhampton garage to nick motorbikes from a popular festive Grinch display, leaving the family-run business shaken and wondering if the Christmas tradition is over.

Raid Caught on CCTV

The robbery took place on Saturday evening at MG Accident Repair Centre in Four Ashes. CCTV footage shows the two crooks, gloves on and faces hidden, smashing a hole in a showroom window before grabbing two motorbikes.

They pushed the Grinch decorations off the scrambler bikes, dragged them out through the broken window, and loaded the stolen machines into a van without number plates.

Community Spirit in Tatters

Owner Grace Hughes said the festive display, featuring two Grinch characters amid a snowy scene with presents, a sleigh, and a red car, was meant to bring joy to locals. Now she questions if it’s worth the risk of carrying on.

“It’s just something nice to see as you drive past, but now I don’t know if we’ll continue – is it worth the risk? It’s such a shame,” said Hughes.

Police Appeal & Reward Offered

Staffordshire Police confirmed they were called to Enterprise Drive around 8pm on 3 January after reports of the burglary. A number of high-value bikes were stolen. Investigations continue with two suspects at large.

The business is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for info leading to a conviction. Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident number 581 of 3 January or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.