Watch Live

BAR HUMBUG Festive Grinches’ Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In

  • Updated: 18:37
  • , 6 January 2026
Festive Grinches' Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In

Two masked thieves smashed their way into a Wolverhampton garage to nick motorbikes from a popular festive Grinch display, leaving the family-run business shaken and wondering if the Christmas tradition is over.

Raid Caught on CCTV

The robbery took place on Saturday evening at MG Accident Repair Centre in Four Ashes. CCTV footage shows the two crooks, gloves on and faces hidden, smashing a hole in a showroom window before grabbing two motorbikes.

 

They pushed the Grinch decorations off the scrambler bikes, dragged them out through the broken window, and loaded the stolen machines into a van without number plates.

Community Spirit in Tatters

Owner Grace Hughes said the festive display, featuring two Grinch characters amid a snowy scene with presents, a sleigh, and a red car, was meant to bring joy to locals. Now she questions if it’s worth the risk of carrying on.

“It’s just something nice to see as you drive past, but now I don’t know if we’ll continue – is it worth the risk? It’s such a shame,” said Hughes.

Police Appeal & Reward Offered

Staffordshire Police confirmed they were called to Enterprise Drive around 8pm on 3 January after reports of the burglary. A number of high-value bikes were stolen. Investigations continue with two suspects at large.

The business is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for info leading to a conviction. Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident number 581 of 3 January or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Recommended for you

Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
FOOLISH Passer-By Plunges Into Frozen Lake Trying to Rescue Man Who Fell In Saving Dog
A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
FUEL SPILLIAGE A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place

Must READ

Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years
JAIL TIME Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years
Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
PREPARE FOR SNOW DUMPING Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
Jailed Heroin Smuggler's Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires
GUN RUNNERS Jailed Heroin Smuggler’s Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires
Festive Grinches' Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In
BAR HUMBUG Festive Grinches’ Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In
Shock ID Mix-Up After Fatal Rotherham Crash
IOPC PROBE Shock ID Mix-Up After Fatal Rotherham Crash
US Set to Seize Rogue Venezuelan Oil Tanker Near Ireland Using UK Bases
ELITE UNITS US Set to Seize Rogue Venezuelan Oil Tanker Near Ireland Using UK Bases
£3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent
ON THIN ICE £3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent
Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham
CARER KILLED Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham

More For You

House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
THICK SMOKE House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers

BREAKING

ANTI AIRCRAFT GUNFIRE Explosions and gunfire reported near Venezuelan Presidential Palace amid heightened security tensions
Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
ARREST MADE Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
TASERED BY POLICE Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall

More From UK News in Pictures

Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus
M20 FATAL Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus
FIST BUMPS FROM ABOVE Drone Duo Nab E-Bike Drug Dealer in Gravesend
Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
TWO HURT Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
Fire Crews Rush to Haslar Marina Over Burning Smell Alarm
NO FIRE FOUND Fire Crews Rush to Haslar Marina Over Burning Smell Alarm
House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
FIRE PROBE LAUNCHED Massive House Fire Engulfs Wickford Road in South Woodham Ferrers
Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
INSULT TO JUSTICE Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
TRAFFIC CHAOS Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
ICE BREAKING RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
Police race to probe suspected rape near Old Kent Road after shocking night-time attack
UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms
DEEP FREEZE UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms
ARMED ARRESTS Twitch streamer among 13 arrested after waving ‘toy gun’ near Big Ben
Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search
MISSING PERSON Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
FIRE PROBE Three in Hospitial after Bedroom Blaze in Chatham
Lake Road in Portsmouth Closed for Emergency Repairs
TRAVEL WARNING M25 Chaos This Morning: Crash at Wisley Causes Major Delays
Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance

More From UKNIP

Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
GROTESQUE CRIMES Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
CROX CRASH Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
WAY OVER THE LIMIT Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
error: Content is protected !!