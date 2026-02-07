Watch Live

MAJOR BLAZE Fifteen Fire Crews Battle Huge Blaze in Blackpool

  • Updated: 08:47
  • , 7 February 2026

A massive fire has erupted at a commercial property on Waterloo Road, Blackpool, with emergency services scrambling to the scene after the alarm was raised just after midnight.

Lancashire Fire Service Deploys 15 Pumps

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a major response. “We have fifteen pumps in attendance at the commercial property fire,” they said. The scale of the blaze has prompted widespread road closures in the area.

Residents Urged to Stay Safe Amid Smoke

Officials advise locals to avoid the area and keep windows and doors tightly shut if they spot or smell smoke drifting nearby. The full extent of the damage is still unclear as crews continue to tackle the inferno.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

