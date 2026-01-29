A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of suspicious fires that rocked NW5 last May.

New Arrest in NW5 Fire Chaos

The teenager was picked up on Wednesday, 28 January, in Harlow, Essex. Police suspect him of conspiracy to commit arson. He was taken to an Essex police station before being released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Three Others Already Charged

Earlier, three men were charged in relation to multiple fires in NW5 and nearby N7 during May 2025:

Roman Lavrynovych , 21, from Sydenham, Ukrainian national – charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

, 21, from Sydenham, Ukrainian national – charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life. Stanislav Carpiuc , 26, Romford, Romanian national – charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

, 26, Romford, Romanian national – charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. Petro Pochynok, 34, North London, Ukrainian national – also charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

All three remain in custody and are due to face trial at the Old Bailey on 27 April.

Counter Terrorism Police Leading Probe

The investigation is being spearheaded by Counter Terrorism Policing London. The fires are linked to a high-profile public figure, raising the stakes.

Police urge anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 441/12MAY/2025.

Enquiries are ongoing as detectives hunt for the truth behind the blaze spree.